NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is working to learn more about a large police presence at a home in the north end of Niagara Falls.

A Niagara Falls Police Crime Scene Investigation truck could be seen for much of the day Friday outside a home on Pierce Avenue.

When reached for comment, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said it's part of an on-going investigation on a case that occurred before the current occupants moved in. She added no additional information will be released by her office or police at this time.