Niagara Falls Police investigating Friday night fatal shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.

The City of Niagara Falls reports that Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire Departments responded to the 500 block of 19th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

At the scene, officials report a 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene.