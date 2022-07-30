x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Niagara Falls Police investigating Friday night fatal shooting

Officials responded to the 500 block of 19th Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday for a man with a gunshot wound.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday night.

The City of Niagara Falls reports that Niagara Falls Police and Niagara Falls Fire Departments responded to the 500 block of 19th Street around 11:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

At the scene, officials report a 59-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound and was deceased at the scene.

The police department is continuing their investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information line at (716) 286-4711.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

CompassCare reopening Monday