Niagara Falls Police investigating Ferry Avenue shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Ferry Avenue, between 18th Street and 19th Street, around 2 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 31-year-old Niagara Falls man who had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and was later transferred to ECMC. His condition is unknown at this time