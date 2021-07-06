Niagara Falls Police investigating early morning homicide

They say the man was found unresponsive in the hallway.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday morning.

They say a man was found unresponsive in a hallway around 5 a.m. on South Avenue, between 10th and 11th Streets.

They say the 42-year-old Niagara Falls resident had multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact the Niagara Falls Police Department at 716-264-3538 or at 716-513-6733.