Niagara Falls Police investigate stabbing on 19th Street

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4553.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man is recovering at ECMC after being stabbed multiple times in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police officers were called to the 600 block of 19th Street around 3:45 p.m. for the incident. Officers were able to locate the 23-year-old upon arrival.

A Niagara Falls spokesperson says the 23-year-old had suffered "multiple serious stab wounds to his upper body." The victim was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then transferred to ECMC once he was stabilized.

At this time, no arrests have been made.