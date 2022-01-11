Niagara Falls Police investigate shooting on 24th Street

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old Niagara Falls man lying in the street with gunshot wound to the lower leg.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a man was injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 400 block of 24th Street on a report of a man shot.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old Niagara Falls man lying in the street with gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.