Niagara Falls Police investigate shooting on 24th Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department said a man was injured after being shot Tuesday afternoon. 

Officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to the 400 block of 24th Street on a report of a man shot.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 31-year-old Niagara Falls man lying in the street with gunshot wound to the lower leg.

The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at (716)286-4553 or the general information line at (716)286-4711.

