NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 16-year-old is charged, and a 15-year-old is expected to be charged, in six violent crimes over a three-day period this week in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say the first incident took place at 3 A.M. Tuesday in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Military Rd. and ended just after midnight Thursday with a homeowner shooting the pair during a confrontation on Willow Avenue.

Both teens were taken to ECMC. The 16-year-old was released from the hospital and arraigned in Youth Court on charges of Assault and Attempted Robbery. He's currently being held at a juvenile detention facility on $75,000 bail.

The 15-year-old remains hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery. Police say he will be charged once he is discharged.