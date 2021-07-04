Niagara Falls Police looking for bank robbery suspect

The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about this incident to contact police at (716) 286-4711.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Officers from the Niagara Falls Police Department were called to Niagara Falls Boulevard Wednesday afternoon for reports of a bank robbery.

According to police, a man wearing a mask, baseball cap, and a hooded sweatshirt entered the Citizens Bank at 8298 Niagara Falls Boulevard, demanded money from a teller, then fled westbound on foot.

Police say no weapon was displayed.