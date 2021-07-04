Niagara Falls Police looking for bank robbery suspect

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Officers from the Niagara Falls Police Department were called to Niagara Falls Boulevard Wednesday afternoon for reports of a bank robbery.
According to police, a man wearing a mask, baseball cap, and a hooded sweatshirt entered the Citizens Bank at 8298 Niagara Falls Boulevard, demanded money from a teller, then fled westbound on foot.
Police say no weapon was displayed.
The Niagara Falls Police Department is asking for anyone who may have information about this incident to contact police at (716) 286-4711.