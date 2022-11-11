Niagara Falls Police attempting to locate shooting suspect

A 21-year-old woman was shot several times on Falls Street near 27th Street on Thursday afternoon. She is listed in serious condition at ECMC.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are looking for help to track down a shooting suspect.

They say someone shot a 21-year-old woman several times on Falls Street near 27th Street on Thursday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Police said the woman was treated at the scene by the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR. She is listed in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center.

They say the suspected shooter escaped in a chase, and they're asking anyone with information to call investigators at 716-286-4553, or the general information number at (716) 286-4711.