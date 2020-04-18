NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been arrested and charged with allegedly robbing DiCamillo Bakery on Tuesday.

The Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division charged Joseph Sturdivant, 31, with one count of robbery in the second degree and menacing in the second degree.

Police the Niagara Falls Police Department's Warrant Services Unit and Marshal Task Force took Sturdivant into custody without incident Friday evening at his residence on Pine Avenue in the City of Niagara Falls.

Sturdivant was arraigned and released to probation Friday evening. Police say his next court date is currently undetermined.

