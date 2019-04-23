NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have arrested the man they say dumped a boat on 15th Street and then left it behind.

Dave Smouse is facing charges that include unlawful disposal of solid waste as well as violating the Falls' ordinance, which prohibits unlawful dumping.

Police say an anonymous tip led them to Smouse.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Smouse removing the hull identification number and motor from the boat.

He is set to appear in court on May 20.

