Niagara Falls Police: Argument over leaking milk container leads to shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A store clerk is facing felony charges after an argument over a leaky milk container resulted in a female customer being shot.
Niagara Falls Police were called to the 7/11 on Hyde Park Blvd. around 4 AM Tuesday. When they got there, a woman told officers she and her boyfriend got into a confrontation with the clerk after trying to return a leaking container of milk they had just purchased. During the incident, police say the store clerk allegedly hit the 32-year-old victim over the head with a weapon.
The victim complained of shoulder pain while ambulance crews were treating her for a cut on her head. EMTs noticed she appeared to have been shot once in the neck/shoulder area.
The woman was taken to ECMC for treatment and released.