Crime

Niagara Falls Police: 18-year-old shot, killed while sitting inside a parked car

The 18-year-old Niagara Falls man was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon in the area of 19th Street and Welch Avenue.

According to a city spokesperson, an 18-year-old Niagara Falls man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when he was shot several times. The suspect then fled on foot.

The 18-year-old was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time.

