Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital employee arrested for taking drugs from dispensary

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An employee from the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital has been arrested after she has been accused of stealing drugs from the hospital dispensary.

New York State Police say Patricia S. MacArthur, 30 of Niagara Falls, is accused of stealing controlled substances from the Automated Dispensary System (ADS) without a doctor's order.

Authorities also say that MacArthur would not document the disposition of the controlled substance.