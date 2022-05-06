Niagara Falls man sentenced to 21 years in prison for fatal shooting

Michael A. Mease pleaded guilty in February to first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Shakiya Boyce on Sept. 29, 2020.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man will spend 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 shooting death of a 25-year-old woman.

Niagara Falls Police had said Boyce was shot to death while getting into a friend's car after visiting a memorial for a recent homicide victim. Boyce was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Mease was promised a 21-year sentence by Judge John Ottaviano back in February.

"Ms. Boyce was an innocent victim, she didn't deserve this," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said in February. "We hope that this plea and knowing that Mease will be held accountable for his actions brings some small bit of consolation to her grieving family."