Niagara Falls man sentenced for stabbing ex-girlfriend inside a Sears store at the McKinley Mall

Keith Sparks will serve 20 years to life for the attack last fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend.

Keith Sparks, 44, pleaded guilty in September to one count of murder in the second degree in Erie County Court.

Investigators say Sparks stabbed Malicia Tipps, 38, inside the Sears store at the McKinley Mall in Hamburg on September 25, 2019.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Sparks called Tipps while she was on her way to the mall and he (Sparks) decided to follow her. Flynn says Sparks tried to first shoot Tipps, but the gun jammed.