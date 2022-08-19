Niagara Falls man sentenced for beating a man to death in 2021

Nicholas Bartek was given a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison for the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man was sentenced on Thursday for beating a man to death last year.

The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Nicholas Bartek was given a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.

Bartek, 34, admitted to killing Jackson in Bartek's apartment in Niagara Falls back in April, 2021. Jackson was severely beaten and pronounced dead at the scene.