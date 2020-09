Keith Sparks, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of murder in the second degree in Erie County Court.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend inside the McKinley mall last year.

Keith Sparks, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of murder in the second degree in Erie County Court.

Investigators say Sparks stabbed Malicia Tipps, 38, inside the Sears store at the McKinley Mall in Hamburg on September 25.