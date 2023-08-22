Gabriel Behrens, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for shooting and killing Elijah Lopez, 16.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a teen in addition to other crimes committed in Niagara Falls in 2022 and 2023.

Gabriel Behrens, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for shooting and killing Elijah Lopez, 16. The shooting took place on February of this year at Jordan Gardens.

Behrens also pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in the first degree for an armed robbery that occurred in an alleyway off Niagara Street later that same month.

The last crime Behrens pleaded guilty to was attempted criminal possession of a weapon for possessing a firearm on June of 2022.

When sentenced, Behrens faces a maximum of 35 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

“This individual’s criminal conduct quickly escalated from possession of an illegal weapon to armed robbery and manslaughter resulting in the loss of a young man’s life,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said.