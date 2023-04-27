Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 3 victims

D’Angelo's jury trial was scheduled to begin in May.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to charges for sexually assaulting three victims, one of which was under the age of 17.

Nicholas D’Angelo, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree (class “D” violent felonies), two counts of criminal sexual act in the third degree and two counts of rape in the third degree (class “E” felonies).

The incidents occurred between 2016 and 2019. The first in the fall of 2016 happened after D’Angelo met the victim on an online data website and picker her up for a date. Then D’Angelo drove them to an unknown location in Niagara Falls and forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim while in his car.

The second crime occurred in October of 2018 when D’Angelo forced a second victim to sexual contact in his law office in the City of Lockport.

In 2019, D’Angelo had sex and engaged in sexual conduct on his boat in a marina in Niagara County as well as inside his vehicle in Niagara Falls. During both crimes, he was over 21 years old and the victim was younger than 17 years old.

As part of the plea, D’Angelo has surrendered his license to practice law and not reapply for a law license later. He will also be a registered sex offender.

He remains released on his own recognizance with travel restrictions. His sentencing is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.