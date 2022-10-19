Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to raping 3 women in Buffalo in 2017

22-year-old Daquawn Mike pleaded guilty to charges Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to raping three women in Buffalo.

22-year-old Daquawn Mike pleaded guilty Tuesday morning before the State Supreme Court.

Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).

The rape incidents date back to 2017 with the first happening Feb. 6, 2017, the second on Feb. 21, 2017 and the third on July 3, 2017.

Mike did not know the three victims and these are believed to be random attacks. The first victim was raped at gunpoint and the second at knifepoint.

All three victims reported the incident to police and underwent rape kits at ECMC.

While indicted for the three rape cases, Mike also had a pending prosecution for possession of an illegal gun.

Prosecutors sent the gun to the Erie Crime Analysis Center for forensic testing and it was discovered through DNA testing that Mike was connected to the three unsolved rape cases in Buffalo.

Mike also pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony) in the case.