Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to producing child porn

Jonathon Cassatt is scheduled to be sentenced in December. He will be sentenced to 28 years in prison.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography in federal court on Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jonathon Cassatt, 36, repeatedly sexually abused a child between the ages of 12 and 14 years old. During their investigation, Niagara Falls Police found images of ongoing abuse on Cassatt's cell phone, as well as other child porn images downloaded from the internet on his cell phone.

Cassatt is scheduled to be sentenced in late December. He will be sentenced to 28 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 29.