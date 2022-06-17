Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to murder charge for 2021 killing

Nicholas Bartek pleaded guilty to charges related to beating a Youngstown man to death.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to a 2021 murder on Friday.

The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Nicholas Bartek pleaded guilty to a second degree murder charge for the death of 26-year-old Wayne E. Jackson II of Youngstown.

Bartek, 34, admitted to killing Jackson in Bartek's apartment in Niagara Falls last April. Jackson was severely beaten and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bartek is scheduled to be sentenced in August. He faces 20 years to life in state prison.