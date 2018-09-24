NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- Niagara Falls Police are still looking for the driver and vehicle in a fatal hit and run accident.

The accident happened on April 11, 2018 on Pine Avenue near Packard.

Alvin King, 55, was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Pine Avenue. King died from his injures more than four months after the accident on September 22.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, fleeing east on Pine Avenue.

Anyone with information on the accident or the vehicle involved is asked to call police at: 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4563.

