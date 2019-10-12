BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man is accused of attempted production of child porn.

Investigators say Carl Anthony, 66, allegedly recorded a minor female while she was changing and showering.

A search warrant was executed on Anthony's home in July when officials say agents seized a hard drive that contained two videos that showed the victim changing and showering in a bathroom.

Anthony appeared in court. He will be subject to a home inspection and will be released on several conditions including home detention.

He faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.