Niagara Falls man charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into apartment building

One person has died after a car drove into an apartment building late Thursday night on St. John Parkway in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A driver in Niagara Falls has been charged with vehicular manslaughter after driving into an apartment building late Thursday night.

According to officials, at 11:25 p.m. a 41-year-old man hit several parked cars in the parking lot of an apartment building on St. John Parkway. He then drove through the wall of an apartment killing a 64-year-old resident inside.

A city spokesperson say the woman was trapped under the vehicle, a 2015 Cadillac, and was freed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who has not been identified at this time, had to be extricated from the Cadillac. Police say the driver failed field sobriety tests and was charged with vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, DWI, reckless driving and unsafe backing.

Following the results of the court ordered blood test and vehicle inspection, city officials say the driver may face additional charges.