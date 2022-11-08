Man dies after being stabbed in September in Niagara Falls

The suspect, 32-year-old Al Villane of Niagara Falls, has been charged with 2nd-degree murder. Previously, he faced a 1st-degree assault charge.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed in September died Tuesday morning.

The 47-year-old victim, who was not named by a Niagara Falls spokesperson, died Tuesday morning at Erie County Medical Center. He was stabbed multiple times on Sept. 19 in an apartment building on the 700 block of 20th Street.

The man had been at ECMC since the stabbing.

The suspect, 32-year-old Al Villane of Niagara Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder. Before the victim's death on Tuesday, Villane had been charged with first-degree assault.

Villane has been in custody since the September stabbing.