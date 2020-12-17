Niagara Falls man dies after stabbing on Tuesday

He was conscious and talking at the scene, according to the city, before being taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. He died in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who was stabbed Tuesday evening has died.

The City of Niagara Falls said 49-year-old Thomas James Anderson died early Thursday morning in the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center emergency room.

Anderson was stabbed around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 20th Street, near Walnut Avenue. He was conscious and talking at the scene, according to the city, before being taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Niagara Falls Police detectives visited ECMC on Wednesday, attempting to talk with Anderson, but they were told he was no longer a patient there.

Police are ruling his death as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing.