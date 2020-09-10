Niagara Falls man charged with murder in connection with September shooting

Michael Anthony Mease, 20, was arrested for the shooting of 25-year-old Shakiya Boyce, who was killed near 20th Street and Centre Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened September 29th in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say Michael Anthony Mease of Niagara Falls was arrested for the shooting of 25-year-old Shakiya Boyce, who was killed near 20th Street and Centre Avenue.

Mease has been charged with two felonies: second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held at Niagara County Jail.

Niagara Falls Police previously said Boyce was shot to death while getting into a friend's car after visiting a memorial for a recent homicide victim.

Boyce was taken by ambulance to Memorial Medical Center, where she later died.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots. Allyson Allen was on the scene and watched EMTs attempt to save the woman.