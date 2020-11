A 69-year-old man was killed in a Cedar Avenue apartment. Police later arrested 59-year-old Niagara Falls man in connection with the incident.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been charged with murder after an altercation that happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Niagara Falls Police said a 69-year-old man, William Harrison, was killed at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. He was a tenant there.