Niagara Falls man charged with elections violations

Nicholas D. D'Angelo is also facing charges for allegedly abusing three women in 2022.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. —

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges for election tampering.

Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 30, is charged with Attempted Tampering with Public Records 1st (E Felony), Forgery 2nd, Identity Theft 1st, and Campaign Contribution to be in the True Name of Contributor, Election Law 14-120(1) and 14-126(5).

Investigators for the New York State Police say they investigated D'Angelo for campaign fraud. They say D'Angelo allegedly forged records and used someone else's identity to make a false campaign contribution.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to be back at Niagara Falls City court later this month.

D'Angelo is also involved in another criminal investigation.

D'Angelo, who was an attorney at the time, is also facing several charges for allegedly sexually abusing three females.

He was charged in 2020 with the following:

One count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class “B” violent felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class “B” felonies

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class “D” felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

Three counts of Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Third Degree, Class “A” misdemeanors

The Erie County District Attorney's office was appointed as special prosecutor after the Niagara County DA's office recused themselves.