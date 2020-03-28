NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been charged in connection to a shortened shotgun and a total of 10 bombs found in his car and Cedar Street home.

The incidents that led to the arrest of Jose M. Gandia, 47, began on March 25, according to the Department of Justice.

New York State Police received a call that day, saying that a person was pointing a shotgun with a red laser out of a red pickup truck on the Thruway. The police say they found the truck behind the cones that established a work zone near the town of Hanover.

Police say that when a trooper approached the truck, and asked the driver, who they later identified as Gandia, to get out of the car. The trooper tried to handcuff Gandia, but he resisted. A fight broke out between Gandia and the trooper, and the trooper's hand was broken.

Gandia was handcuffed during the fight when a second trooper arrived.

Police say they found a knife in his pocket, and one on the ground near the truck. According to a trooper, they also saw a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle, a knife, a ballistic vest, and what appeared to be a pipe bomb in different parts of the truck.

This caused troopers to call in explosive experts to the scene and caused the closure of the I-90 westbound.

“Amidst the pandemic, the brave men and women of law enforcement continue to risk life and limb to keep our communities safe,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr., who announced the charges.

A state police bomb technician examined the potential pipe bomb found in the truck and confirmed that it appeared to be a functional pipe bomb. The technician attempted attempted to use a "disruptor" to try and disassemble and disable the device remotely. However, during the process the device did detonate.

This led police to getting a search warrant for Gandia residence on Cedar Street in Niagara Falls. Police say they recovered from the residence an additional nine devices similar to the pipe bomb found in the truck.

Five of these devices were found hooked up to two separate propane tanks, two were near the front door, two near the back, and all four were set up to detonate.

Gandia was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a shortened shotgun, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

“With knives, guns, and 10 bombs — one of which was detonated, and nine of which were inside a house located in a crowded residential area — the danger this individual presented cannot be understated. As our tremendous medical professionals — and each of us — focus efforts on doing everything possible to defeat the invisible enemy, our law enforcement professionals remain vigilant to ensure that our fight may continue and that the enemies amongst us can do us no harm. All of our protectors are worthy of our praise and gratitude," Kennedy added.

