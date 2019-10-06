BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man who served prison time for killing his 2-year-old daughter by trapping her in a playpen with a mattress admitted to possessing child pornography on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Randy Colucci pleaded guilty to the charge Monday for sharing illegal videos and pictures of young children.

It happened while he was on parole for manslaughter, and he could get 20 years in prison when he's sentenced in September.

