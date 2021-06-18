Niagara Falls man admits to leaving the scene of a fatal accident

The guilty plea stems for an accident in the Town of Lewiston in May, 2020 that killed the driver of the other vehicle.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man will be sentenced in September for his role in an accident that resulted in the death of another driver.

Michael Blackburn pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Thursday to a single count of Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash.

Evonne 'Von' Printup Rice died following a collision with Blackburn's vehicle in the Town of Lewiston in May, 2020.