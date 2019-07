NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The man accused of chaining up a woman in the the basement of his Niagara Falls home is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Michael Ciskiewic, 25, is accused of kidnapping his neighbor, chaining her up, and raping her in his home back in June.

He pleaded not guilty to several charges and is being held without bail.

