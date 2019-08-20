NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly abusing a dog.

John Pichcuskie,57, has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty after a six-year-old husky was brought to the Niagara SPCA completely covered in maggots back in July.

Niagara Falls Animal Control officer Dave Bower told 2 On Your Side that Pichcuskie allegedly paid a friend $20 to take the dog to the Niagara SPCA claiming it was hit by a car. The SPCA staff was unable to save the dog, and it died three days later.

Pichcuskie was arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday, and his bail was set at $1,000.

