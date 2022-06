The City of Niagara Falls says the shooting took place between two vehicles on Pine Avenue.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls City Hall was briefly placed in lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting between two vehicles on Pine Avenue.

The City of Niagara Falls announced the closure just after 9:30 a.m. and said the shooting took place on Pine Avenue between 7th and 10th streets.

One car has been apprehended, but the other car is still at large, according to a city spokesperson.