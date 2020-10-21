Niagara Falls car chase ends with crash, 2 Buffalo men arrested

When officers approached on foot, police say the men in the reported stolen vehicle started to ram the police cars parked in front of it.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Two Buffalo men were arrested after a car chase that ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Police say they were called to City Market, located at 18th Street and Pine Avenue, at 1:26 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle. There, police say they found two men in a parked vehicle.

When officers approached on foot; however, police say the men in the reported stolen vehicle started to ram the police cars parked in front of it.

Niagara Falls Police say the vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed before crashing into another car at Pine Avenue and Portage Road. That's when the two men got out of the car and were eventually arrested after being chased on foot by police.