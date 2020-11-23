Niagara Falls attorney accused of sexually assaulting 3 victims

Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 27, is facing several charges for allegedly sexually abusing three females.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An attorney from Niagara Falls is accused of sexually assaulting three victims.

Nicholas D. D'Angelo, 27, is charged with the following:





One count of Rape in the First Degree, a Class “B” felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, Class “B” felonies

One count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class “D” felony

Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

Two counts of Rape in the Third Degree, Class “E” felonies

One count of Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Three counts of Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the Third Degree, Class “A” misdemeanors

He was arraigned in Erie County Court after he was indicted by a Niagara County grand jury. The Erie County District Attorney's office was appointed as special prosecutor after the Niagara County DA's office recused themselves.

Investigators say D'Angelo allegedly met victim 1 in the fall of 2016 through an online dating site and picked her up at her home for their date. They say D'Angelo allegedly pulled over at an unknown location in the City of Niagara Falls and restrained the victim by locking the door and then engaged in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with the victim by forcible compulsion in his vehicle.

The second incident allegedly occured October 26, 2018. D'Angelo is accused of subjecting a second female to sexual contact by forcible compulsion inside his City of Lockport law office, according to officials.

D'Angelo is also accused of patronizing a third female victim for prostitution. It's alleged that on three separate occasions between August 28, 2019 and October 7, 2019, D'Angelo allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with the victim at a location in North Tonawanda and his law office in the City of Niagara Falls. The victim, at the time, was less than 17 years old.