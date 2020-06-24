Niagara Falls couple arrested following burglary in Gasport

A Niagara County Sheriff Deputy responded to an alarm early Wednesday morning at the Canalside Inn on Main Street in Gasport.

GASPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls couple is facing several charges following a burglary in Gasport.

The deputy discovered a window that had been smashed to gain entry to the business. While checking inside, the deputy noticed the ATM was stolen and the cash register and a lottery machine had been entered.

Prior to this incident, police were looking for a Porsche SUV that may have been involved in other burglaries throughout Niagara County.

Another deputy spotted a Porsche SUV heading westbound on Saunders Settlement Road in the Town of Cambria. Deputies say the vehicle would not stop.

Deputies, along with Lewiston Police, laid down spike strips causing the SUV to come to a stop on Saunders Settlement near Chew Road in the Town of Lewiston.

The driver of the vehicle Michael C. Stewart, 53, and his passenger, Anna L. McLaughlin, 39, were arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd degree (D felony), Grand Larceny 3rd degree (D felony), and Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony) after police discovered evidence from the Canalside Inn burglary.

Stewart is also facing several vehicle and traffic violations.