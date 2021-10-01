Niagara County woman arrested under Leandra's Law

Judith Braun, 61, of Newfane, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 61-year-old Niagara County woman was arrested Friday under Leandra's Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the area of 4203 Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria for reports of people fighting inside of a vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. When deputies arrived, they saw two adults and a 3-year-old child in the car.

Following their investigation, deputies determined that Judith Braun, of Newfane, was operating the vehicle and was involved in an altercation with the other adult passenger.