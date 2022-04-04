Niagara County Sheriff announces date of Corrections officer exam

Must be legal resident of Niagara County for at least one month before the written exam, and continue after employment.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff' Michael J. Filicetti announced Monday that the enrollment period for the 2022 Niagara County Corrections Officer examination is underway.

Potential candidates must meet the minimum requirements to quality to take the exam, including:

Must be legal resident of Niagara County for at least one month before the written exam, and continue after employment,

High school graduate, or possess equivalency diploma

The final deadline for the exam is May 16, 2022. The examination date is scheduled for June 25, 2022.

For those that pass the exam, there are two other components a candidate must also pass before being appointment. They are the physical fitness exam and medical screening.