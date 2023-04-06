Niagara County Sheriff's Office uses drone to locate suspect in chase

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office posted drone video of the foot chase on Facebook.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office used a drone to track down a suspect running from police following a high-speed chase early Thursday.

The sheriff's office posted video of the pursuit to Facebook showing how the drone was used to locate the suspect from above.

The drone was deployed after a suspect in a high-speed car chase attempted to run from police.

The car chase started when a sheriff's deputy spotted a driver speeding down Niagara Falls Boulevard around 3 a.m. When the deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, the driver reportedly did not stop, and a chase began, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver then parked his car behind a vacant building at the corner of Ward Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield where he began to run, according to the sheriff's office.

The drone was launched, and the suspect was spotted in the trees along Lemke Drive. Law enforcement was guided there, and Milton Daniels IV surrendered, according to officials.

Here is the video from our drone of this morning's vehicle pursuit where the driver fled on foot. The drone allows us to locate individuals and our lead deputies directly to them. Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Thursday, April 6, 2023

Daniels faces several vehicle and traffic charges, including: Reckless Driving, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Second, as well as unlawful fleeing in the second degree.