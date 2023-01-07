Niagara County Sheriff's Office seeking information about late Friday Wilson shooting

A 35-year-old man was taken to ECMC to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

WILSON, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that occured on Friday night in Wilson.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau in investigating a shooting that occured on Daniels Road around 10:20 p.m.

Deputies report that a 35-year-old man was shot in the leg. The man is currently at ECMC being treated for the wound on his lower leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3394 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-438-3327.