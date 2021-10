Deon Gill, 25, of Lockport is accused in a series of overnight larcenies from vehicles in the areas of Kinne Road and Crosby Road in the Town of Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport man has been charged in connection with a series of overnight car break-ins that took place on Oct. 8.

Deon Gill, 25, is charged with two separate counts of criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies received numerous reports of various items taken from vehicles in the areas of Kinne Road and Crosby Road in the Town of Lockport.