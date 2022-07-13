Niagara County Sheriff's Office makes arrest following burglary of business

Christopher Sacco of Buffalo was arrested after he allegedly attempted to burglarize numerous businesses in Meadowbrook Square.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Just after midnight Wednesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a suspicious male with a backpack allegedly trying to break into Meadowbrook Square businesses.

Deputies say upon arrival they located Christopher Sacco of Buffalo inside a business with an open back door.

An investigation revealed that Sacco allegedly attempted to burglarize numerous businesses, successfully made entry into one, and stole property before being arrested, according to deputies.

Sacco has been charged with burglary in the third degree (class "D" felony), criminal mischief in the fourth degree (a misdemeanor), petit larceny (a misdemeanor), and possession of burglar’s tools (a misdemeanor).