The golf cart was ditched by the 2400 block of McClew Road in Newfane.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in locating the owner of an abandoned golf cart.

According to the sheriff's office, the golf cart was found in the 2400 block of McClew Road in Newfane.

Anyone with information regarding the golf cart is asked to call Investigator Finley of the NCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau at (716)-438-3336.