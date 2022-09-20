Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrest a Buffalo man after a short car chase

According to the news release, Jamie Wild of Buffalo was pulled over during a traffic stop and attempted to escape.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office arrested a Buffalo man after an attempted escape.

According to the news release, Jamie Wild of Buffalo was pulled over for a traffic stop while he was giving a passenger a ride for a ride share app.

The Sheriff's Office says when Wild was confronted about his driving and suspicions of driving under the influence of drugs, he fled the scene which led to a car chase.

After a short pursuit, Wild crashed and attempted to run from police in the area of Buffalo Street at Saunders Settlement Road, deputies say.

The officer chased Wild and deploy his taser to get him into custody.

Police reported Wild was allegedly in possession an unregistered firearm.

Wild was arrested and charged for:

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs

Unlawful Fleeing of a Police Officer in the Third Degree

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Other Vehicle and Traffic Infractions