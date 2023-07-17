Niagara County missing teen

August Hicks was last seen on 7540 Transit Road in Williamsville on July 9 possibly wearing a red lobster uniform

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriffs Department has issued an alert for help finding August Hicks, a 16 year old female who has been missing since July 9.

August was last seen at 7540 Transit Road in Williamsville, NY and is possibly wearing a red lobster uniform. She is 5'10, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding August’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Keith Hetrick of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393 (24 hours) or 716-438-3335 during normal business hours.