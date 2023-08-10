Niagara County Sheriff Office receives new materials donated for K-9 training

The Niagara County Sheriff was given a donation of a new K-9 training kit totaling $4,000 in materials.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — In a post made by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, they shared that they were gifted a new Nexgen K-9 Kit made by Tipwire.

The kit was a donation from Irondog K-9 International, which is a nonprofit organization that seeks out K9's and their departments, and helps meet their needs by providing training, education, vet bills, and equipment when needed.

The kit that was donated has around $4,000 worth of materials, and contains a wide variety of military and commercial grade explosive materials, and powders. The materials are used by Regional Explosive Detection K9 teams for when they are going through training.

Thanks to the donation the Sheriffs Department can be better prepared for their mission of public safety.

Thank you to Irondog K9 International for donating a new Nexgen K9 Kit from Tripwire to Dep. Walters and K9 Atom! This... Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Thursday, August 10, 2023

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Canine Division first began in March 1998 with a single canine team and had special deputies with man trailing bloodhounds. A second canine was added to NCSO in 2005 and a third in 2013 due to the over whelming success and increased calls for canine service.

Use of a K9 unit gives the department the ability to cover a multitude of tasks which include narcotic detection, tracking, explosive detection, criminal apprehension, man trailing, article searches, maritime and tactical operations.

To learn more visit www.niagarasheriff.com